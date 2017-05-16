Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South Carolina voters make…

South Carolina voters make Republican congressional choice

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 9:35 am < a min read
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Voters in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District are going to the polls to pick a Republican candidate for the seat given up when Rep. Mick Mulvaney became White House Budget director.

A state representative and a former state representative are seeking the GOP nomination for the seat Tuesday.

House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope of York led the May 2 primary involving seven Republican candidates.

He faces Rock Hill developer Ralph Norman, who trailed Pope by less than 1 percentage point. Norman resigned to focus on the campaign.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell in the June 20 special election. Powell is a former staff attorney for the House Ways & Means Committee.

The district covers 11 mostly rural counties except for York County, just south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » South Carolina voters make…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.