Spanish navy rescues 282 migrants from 2 boats off Libya

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 7:51 am < a min read
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s defense ministry says a navy frigate has rescued 282 migrants from two boats found adrift in waters off the Libyan coast.

A ministry statement says the migrants rescued Wednesday included 18 Eritrean children under 10 years old. They were sailing in a small rubber boat and a larger wooden one.

The statement Thursday says the migrants were from African and Asian nations. They were transferred to a British vessel also taking part in the European Union’s anti-smuggling mission in Libyan waters.

The ministry says the rescue brought to 3,035 the number of migrants picked up by the frigate in the past three months. It says three alleged traffickers were detained.

