Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy, 2 others surrenders

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 5:32 pm < a min read
DARDANELLE, Ark. (AP) — A man suspected of gunning down an Arkansas sheriff’s deputy early Thursday and of killing two other people surrendered hours later after a standoff with police, authorities said.

James Michael Bowden, 32, gave himself up after releasing a woman whom he had apparently been holding hostage inside the home where two females were found dead, State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said during a news conference. Investigators were questioning that woman.

Authorities said Bowden is suspected of killing Yell County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart during a traffic stop while he was responding to a call about a disturbance at the home near Dardanelle, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

Investigators haven’t released the names or ages of the female victims, or said how they were killed.

Mainhart had been an officer in Yell County for five years. He had previously worked for the West Memphis Police Department for more than twenty years, according to a State Police news release.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to show the deaths happened about 65 miles west of Little Rock, not 170 miles west.

