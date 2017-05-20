State senator to call hearing over gov’s power plant plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican state senator running for governor is planning to call a legislative hearing to investigate Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s plan to limit carbon emissions from power plants.

Sen. Frank Wagner tells The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2roWLba) that he will convene an emergency meeting of the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules within a few weeks to question McAuliffe administration officials on the executive order. Wagner has said he will do everything in his “legislative authority” to stop the governor’s power plant plan.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, signed an executive order Tuesday that begins developing regulations on carbon emissions.

A spokesman for McAuliffe called Wagner’s hearing “election-year posturing” but said the administration would gladly answer questions about the plan.

Recent polls show Wagner trailing Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart for the Republican nomination.

