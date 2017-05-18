Sports Listen

States take legal move in fight over health care reform

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 5:33 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrats in California, New York and other states are trying to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (hahv-YEHR’ beh-SEH’-rah) said Thursday that the states want to step into the case in federal court in Washington to protect care for millions of Americans.

At issue is how the Trump administration will handle the pending lawsuit over billions of dollars in insurance subsidies.

The lawsuit was filed by House Republicans against the Obama administration and challenged the constitutionality of the aid payments estimated at $7 billion this year.

Ending the payments could disrupt life for millions of people with coverage.

Becerra says there is no way to predict the direction of the Trump White House.

