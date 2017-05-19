Sports Listen

Syria says US airstrike killed several soldiers near Jordan

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 3:46 am < a min read
BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian military official says an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition on a government military position near the border with Jordan has killed several soldiers and caused material damage.

The unnamed official’s comments were carried Friday by Syrian state TV a day after the U.S.-led coalition said a U.S. airstrike struck pro-Syrian government forces that the coalition said posed a threat to American troops and allied rebels operating near the border with Jordan.

The attack was the first such close confrontation between U.S. forces and fighters backing President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian official did not give a number for how many soldiers were killed but said the Syrian army is fighting terrorism and no one has the right to decide which areas the army can carry out operations.

