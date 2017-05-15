Sports Listen

Ted Cruz campaigning with Ralph Norman in South Carolina

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:25 am < a min read
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the contenders in this week’s South Carolina Republican runoff is getting a special visitor.

Ted Cruz is campaigning Monday in Rock Hill with Ralph Norman.

The Texas senator has endorsed Norman’s 5th Congressional District bid, saying he’s the appropriate conservative fit to replace GOP Rep. Mick Mulvaney in the district south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The seat opened earlier this year when the U.S. Senate confirmed Mulvaney as White House budget director.

Norman’s also been endorsed by the conservative Club For Growth’s political arm. He faces off Tuesday with House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope. The former prosecutor boasts endorsements from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy.

The winner will face Democrat Archie Parnell on June 20.

