Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Texas House rejects attempts…

Texas House rejects attempts to strengthen ‘bathroom bill’

By PAUL J. WEBER and WILL WEISSERT May 26, 2017 8:08 pm < a min read
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ Republican House speaker says he won’t work anymore on a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people, putting the hotly debated legislation in jeopardy.

House Speaker Joe Straus said Friday it was “absurd” how much time lawmakers have spent prioritizing efforts to pass a North Carolina-style law that would restrict bathroom rules for transgender people.

The Texas Legislature adjourns Monday, and the defiance from the House again raises the prospects of a special session.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott went beyond his GOP peers nationwide in publicly calling for a “bathroom bill.” Socially conservative governors in Arkansas and Kentucky rebuffed proposals as unnecessary and South Dakota’s Republican governor vetoed a proposal in March.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Earlier Friday, technology giant IBM became the latest major corporation to urge Texas against following North Carolina.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Texas House rejects attempts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.