Thai police handing hospital bomb probe as security reviewed

By KAWEEWIT KAEWJINDA May 23, 2017 3:08 am < a min read
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s ruling junta says police will handle the investigation into a bombing at a military-run hospital, while security elsewhere is being reviewed.

Junta spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree says police will be responsible for providing updates about the investigation into the blast that wounded more than 20 people Monday, the third anniversary of the military coup that brought the junta to power. The blast follows one that wounded two people at the National Theater last week.

Winthai said Tuesday that officials would coordinate with police to review security at important points such as government buildings and determine if anything needs to be adjusted.

