The Latest: 22 candidates vying for US Rep. Chaffetz’s seat

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on the candidates for U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s seat in Utah (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Nearly two dozen candidates are competing for the Utah congressional seat that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz will soon vacate.

State lawmakers and a mayor are among those expected to lead the packed field that met Friday’s filing deadline for most candidates.

Fifteen Republicans, four Democrats, one Libertarian and two independents are running.

Republican state Sen. Deidre Henderson could be a key candidate. She’s served in the Legislature since 2013 and was Chaffetz’s campaign manager in his first run for office.

John Curtis, mayor of the city of Provo, also could get traction.

Chaffetz has said he would step down next month from the heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District.

Utah officials have scheduled a Nov. 7 special election.

11:25 a.m.

State Senator Deidre Henderson and Provo Mayor John Curtis lead a packed field of candidates squaring off for the open congressional seat soon-to-be vacated by U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

A total of 10 Republicans and three Democrats had filed to run by Friday, eight days after Chaffetz announced he would resign from congress.

Political scientists say Curtis could be a front-runner, given his political experience and name recognition. The popular mayor is a moderate Republican finishing his second term in office.

Henderson is a Republican senator from Spanish Fork who could also be a key contender given her political experience in both the state legislature and as Chaffetz’s campaign manager in his first run for office.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday to file to run.

Utah officials have scheduled a Nov. 7 special election.