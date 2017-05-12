Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Amphibious military…

The Latest: Amphibious military exercises being held on Guam

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 10:11 pm 1 min read
Share

NAVAL BASE GUAM (AP) — The Latest on military exercises being held on Guam (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Japanese troops are expected to practice landing on a beach with rubber crafts during amphibious military exercises on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam.

U.S. 3rd Marine Division spokesman 1st Lt. Joshua Hays says the exercises were moving ahead Saturday.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

U.S. Marines were initially planning to hold live-fire training with French troops on Saturday, but that’s been rescheduled for Sunday. On Friday, the drills were suspended after a French landing craft ran aground.

The weeklong drills involve U.S., British, French and Japanese troops. They’re intended to show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid concerns China may restrict access to the South China Sea.

___

10 a.m.

Amphibious military exercises on the U.S. Pacific island of Guam are moving ahead as scheduled a day after being suspended when a French landing craft ran aground.

U.S. 3rd Marine Division spokesman 1st Lt. Joshua Hays said Saturday Japanese soldiers will practice rubber craft raids. U.S. Marines plan to conduct live-fire training with French troops and hold an urban terrain exercise.

Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback

The weeklong drills involve U.S., British, French and Japanese troops. They’re intended to show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid concerns China may restrict access to the South China Sea.

But on Friday the drills came to a halt when a French landing craft ran aground just offshore.

Related Topics
All News Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Amphibious military…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.