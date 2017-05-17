Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: GOP lawmakers…

The Latest: GOP lawmakers have mixed reactions to Mueller

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 6:31 pm 1 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election (all times EDT):

6:20 p.m.

House Republicans have mixed reactions to the surprise announcement that the Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah said late Wednesday that Mueller is a “great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted.”

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

But Rep. Peter King of New York is expressing concern over the wide purview special prosecutors have. King says, “I’m worried with all special counsels because there’s no control over them and they can abuse their power.”

In the 1990s, Democrats insisted that independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who investigated former President Bill Clinton, overstepped his authority.

___

6 p.m.

The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: GOP lawmakers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary visits BMW plant

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.