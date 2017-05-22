Sports Listen

The Latest: Lawmaker says Chavez’s childhood home set aflame

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on xxxxxxx (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

An opposition lawmaker says protesters have set Hugo Chavez’s childhood home and several government buildings on fire in western Venezuela.

Pedro Luis Castillo says the home of Venezuela’s late president was set ablaze in the state of Barinas Monday afternoon. Several other government buildings including the regional office of the National Electoral Council were also seen in flames.

The fires come after at least one person was killed during protests in Barinas on Monday.

Thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets over the last two months to protest the government of President Nicolas Maduro and demand new elections.

At least five status of Chavez — the founder of Venezuela’s socialist revolution — have been destroyed in the unrest.

The Associated Press

