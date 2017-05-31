Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Man gets…

The Latest: Man gets 8 years in Nevada ranch standoff case

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 2:53 pm 2 min read
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a New Hampshire man in an armed standoff with U.S. agents near Cliven Bundy’s Nevada ranch (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A judge called a New Hampshire man a “bully vigilante” and sentenced him to more than eight years in prison for organizing armed backers of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy following a standoff with U.S. agents in 2014.

Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus (de-LAY’-mus) on Wednesday became the first person sentenced to prison for his ties to the confrontation.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

He’s been jailed for almost 16 months, so he’ll spend about seven more years behind bars. The 62-year-old had been expected to receive about six years.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro faulted him for trying to withdraw the guilty pleas he entered last August to conspiracy and interstate travel in aid of extortion.

She says she doesn’t think DeLemus accepted responsibility for his actions.

DeLemus said he came to Nevada to protect the Bundy family from armed agents.

___

3 a.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

A New Hampshire man is set to become the first person sentenced to federal prison for his role in an armed confrontation with U.S. agents near Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s ranch in 2014.

Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus (de-LAY’-mus) has already been jailed for more than a year, and Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro is expected to sentence him Wednesday to about five more years behind bars.

The judge denied DeLemus’ effort to withdraw the guilty pleas he entered last August to conspiracy and interstate travel in aid of extortion.

He admitted joining Bundy backers after the tense gunpoint standoff northeast of Las Vegas.

Navarro last week postponed until July 10 a retrial that had been set to start June 26 for four defendants whose two-month trial ended in April with a hung jury.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Man gets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.