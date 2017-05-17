The Latest: FBI director candidates paraded past reporters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the search for a new FBI director (all times EDT):

6:50 p.m.

Several candidates under consideration for FBI director are being paraded past reporters as they leave the White House following interviews with President Donald Trump.

They include former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, former FBI official Richard McFeely and former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating.

Keating said afterward that he’d had a “good conversation.” Lieberman described a “good meeting.” McFeely declined to comment.

The scene was reminiscent of Trump’s very public search for a vice president and his transition period, when potential Cabinet picks were paraded through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.

The meetings come more than a week after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director. Trump has said he could name a successor before he departs Friday on his first overseas trip as president.

___

5 p.m.

An associate judge on New York’s highest court who was under consideration to be FBI director has withdrawn his name.

Judge Michael Garcia of the New York Court of Appeals withdrew his name Wednesday from among those being looked at to replace James Comey as head of the federal law enforcement agency. Comey was fired by President Donald Trump last week.

A person familiar with the search confirmed to The Associated Press that the withdrawal occurred earlier Wednesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information was not already public.

The 55-year-old Garcia, a registered Republican, served as Manhattan U.S. attorney from 2005 to 2008. A Court of Appeals spokesman said Garcia was not commenting.

— By Larry Neumeister

___

4:20 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will be meeting later Wednesday with Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official.

The meetings come more than a week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The president has suggested he hopes to name Comey’s successor before he departs Friday for his first overseas trip as president.

Spicer spoke aboard Air Force One following Trump’s remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.