The Latest: Officials deny Trump revealed classified info

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 6:55 pm 2 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the report that President Donald Trump shared classified information with Russian officials (all times EDT):

6:50 p.m.

Top administration officials are denying a report that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump discussed “the nature of specific threats” during the meeting, “but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations.”

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says, “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed.”

And Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell says flatly, “This story is false” and says the president “only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.”

The Washington Post cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador.

___

6:45 p.m.

The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says the Trump White House “has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and order.”

Congress finds family life at the root of military personnel issues

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee was responding to The Washington Post report that President Donald Trump disclosed classified information to the Russians in an Oval Office meeting last week.

Corker said Monday of the administration, “Obviously they’re in a downward spiral right now and they’ve got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that’s happening.”

Corker says the national security team is solid and doing good work, but “the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline — it’s creating an environment that I think makes — it creates a worrisome environment.”

___

6 p.m.

The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

The CIA is declining to comment.

