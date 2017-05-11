The Latest: Police identify slain Arkansas sheriff’s deputy

DARDANELLE, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of a sheriff’s deputy and two others in rural Arkansas (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Authorities have released the name of a sheriff’s deputy who was gunned down during a traffic stop in Arkansas.

The state police say Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Office, was fatally shot Thursday morning during the traffic stop near Dardanelle, about 65 miles west of Little Rock. Two other people were found dead near a home, and authorities say the deaths appear to be linked to Mainhart’s killing.

The agency says negotiators are trying to contact the suspected shooter, who is in a home in rural Arkansas.

It says Mainhart had worked as an officer in Yell County for five years and had previously worked 20 years with the West Memphis Police Department.

12:45 p.m.

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday. Police say authorities are negotiating with a suspect who is holed up in a home.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler says the Yell County sheriff’s deputy was en route to a disturbance call Thursday morning when he pulled over a vehicle. Sadler says that deputy was fatally shot during the traffic stop.

Sadler says once officers arrived at the location of the initial disturbance call, they found two more people dead.

Sadler says authorities believe the traffic stop and the disturbance call are connected. He says the suspected shooter is now in a home in rural Arkansas and that officers are trying to coax him into surrendering.