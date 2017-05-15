The Latest: Police: No injuries on ground in plane crash

CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a jet crash near a New Jersey airport (all times local):

6 p.m.

Authorities say everyone on the ground in the areas where a jet crashed near a small airport outside New York City are accounted for and uninjured.

Carlstadt, New Jersey, Mayor Craig Lahullier said all of the town’s employees already had left for the day before the plane crashed near its public workers building. He called it a miracle.

Police earlier said two crew members aboard the plane were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the jet left Philadelphia and went down in Carlstadt.

Deputy police Chief Thomas Berta said everyone in the buildings in the industrial area were accounted for.

4:55 p.m.

Weather forecasters had issued a warning about strong winds minutes before a jet crashed outside New York City, killing two crew members.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. But the National Weather Service warned of strong winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph just before the crash Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Police say that two crew members were killed, but no passengers were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

A Carlstadt police spokesman says that the plane appeared to be listing to its side before it crashed into a building in an industrial area.

It’s not clear if anyone on the ground was injured.

4:40 p.m.

Police say that two crew members have been killed in a jet crash near a small airport outside New York City.

Police in Carlstadt said that there were no passengers aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the jet left Philadelphia and went down in an industrial area in Carlstadt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

A Carlstadt police spokesman says that the plane appeared to be listing to its side before it went down.

Town spokesman Joe Orlando says the plane crashed into a building in an industrial area.

4:15 p.m.

Authorities say a jet has crashed at a small airport outside New York City, sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. It also wasn’t clear if anyone on the plane or on the ground had been killed or injured.

Emergency responders reached the scene a short time later and were working to extinguish the blaze.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the jet left Philadelphia and went down in Carlstadt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.