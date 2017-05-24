Sports Listen

The Latest: Reporter alleges attack by Montana GOP hopeful

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 8:47 pm 1 min read
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on assault allegations against Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A reporter for the Guardian newspaper is alleging that the Republican candidate for Montana’s sole congressional seat “body slammed” him on the day before the special election.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte, a wealthy Bozeman businessman.

Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon said the candidate was in a private office giving an interview when reporter Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission.

She says in a statement that Jacobs was asked to leave after trying to ask questions.

The newspaper posted an audio recording that captured the tension. In the recording, Gianforte can be heard saying that he was “sick and tired of you guys.”

2:10 p.m.

Montana voters are heading to the polls Thursday to decide a nationally watched congressional election amid uncertainty in Washington over President Donald Trump’s agenda and his handling of the country’s affairs.

The flow of big money in the race portended an epic battle at the ballot box — as Republican groups poured cash into the state to help Greg Gianforte retain the state’s only U.S House seat for his party and as Democrat Rob Quist rallied progressives attempting to push back against last fall’s GOP tide.

The wild card is Libertarian Mark Wicks who could upend the political ambitions of his competitors.

In a last-minute turn, local authorities were investigating robocalls reportedly made by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on behalf of Gianforte. The pre-recorded calls are illegal in Montana.

