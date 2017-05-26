The Latest: Salvadoran colonel given new medicine in jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a legal fight over health care for a former Salvadoran colonel fighting extradition (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A former Salvadoran colonel fighting extradition to Spain will remain jailed after authorities addressed a judge’s concerns about his health care.

Federal judge Terrence Boyle issued an order Friday saying that Inocente Orlando Montano Morales can stay in the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia after a new report on his health.

Jail officials said in a legal filing that Montano was seen by a doctor at the jail Friday morning and prescribed antibiotics for a urinary tract infection. He was also given medicine to treat diabetic nerve pain.

The judge had demanded an update from prosecutors Thursday after Montano’s lawyers claimed this week that he was receiving inadequate care.

Spain wants to extradite Montano on charges that he helped plot the 1989 deaths of Jesuit priests during El Salvador’s civil war. The priests were from Spain.

10 a.m.

Federal prosecutors dispute allegations of inadequate medical care for a former Salvadoran colonel jailed in an extradition case.

A federal judge demanded an update by Friday on medical care for Inocente Orlando Montano Morales. Judge Terrence Boyle had threatened to grant a conditional release if he didn’t get a satisfactory response.

Boyle had previously tried to send Montano to a prison hospital, but he was instead moved to a Virginia jail.

Montano’s lawyer complained of missed blood-sugar checks, but prosecutors say Montano’s diabetes medicine doesn’t require daily measurements. Prosecutors also say the cancer survivor’s temperature has been normal despite his complaining of fever.

Spain wants to extradite Montano on charges that he helped plot the 1989 deaths of Jesuit priests during El Salvador’s civil war. The priests were from Spain.