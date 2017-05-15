Sports Listen

The Latest: Seattle court fills up before travel ban hearing

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 11:25 am 1 min read
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the appeal of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

A courtroom at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle is starting to fill up in advance of arguments over President Donald Trump’s travel ban while protests were expected outside the building.

Three judges appointed by former President Bill Clinton — Michael Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez — are due to hear arguments over whether to uphold a Hawaii judge’s decision to block the ban in March.

Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall will be argue for the administration, while Neal Katyal, a former acting attorney general, will represent the state of Hawaii, which sued to block the ban.

___

1:09 a.m.

For the second time in a week, government lawyers will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban — and once again, they can expect plenty of questions about whether the ban was designed to discriminate against Muslims.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled arguments Monday in Seattle over Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging the travel ban, which would suspend the nation’s refugee program and temporarily bar new visas for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Last week, judges on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments over whether to affirm a Maryland judge’s decision putting the ban on ice. They peppered Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall with questions about whether they could consider Trump’s campaign statements calling for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

