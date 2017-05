The Latest: Senator says AG shouldn’t question FBI aspirants

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the search for an FBI director (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should not be interviewing candidates for FBI director.

The ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee called it “inappropriate” because Sessions pledged to recuse himself from investigations into Russian interference in the election. The FBI is investigating the Russians’ involvement.

Critics have alleged that President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey was an effort to stifle the FBI probe.

The Justice Department has said Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, were involved in the interviews because the FBI director reports to them as attorney general and deputy attorney general.

Warner also said the American people need to hear from Comey, saying he expects that “we will get a chance to hear from Director Comey in public.”

2:30 a.m.

Eight candidates for FBI director have been interviewed at Justice Department headquarters as President Donald Trump searches for James Comey’s replacement.

So far 14 people have emerged as candidates. Just over half of them met Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Those interviewed for the job include Sen. John Corny of Texas, former congressman Mike Rogers of Michigan and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Two female candidates, former Bush administration officials Alice Fisher and Frances Townsend, also met with Sessions and Rosenstein. The FBI has never been led by a woman.

Trump has told reporters that he could make his decision public before leaving for the Mideast and Europe on Friday.