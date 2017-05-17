Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Strange files…

The Latest: Strange files qualifying papers for Senate race

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 5:14 pm 1 min read
Share

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Sen. Luther Strange has filed qualifying papers as he seeks to hold on to the Senate seat previously held by Jeff Sessions.

Strange filed papers Wednesday with the Alabama Republican Party. He had previously announced his intention to run.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Wednesday is the final day to qualify for the Aug. 15 primary.

Other Republicans contenders include: U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks; former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore; state Rep. Ed Henry; Christian Coalition president Randy Brinson; and Birmingham businessman Dom Gentile.

Former Gov. Robert Bentley appointed Strange to the seat after Sessions was confirmed as attorney general.

Qualifying closes at 5 p.m.

___

10:30 a.m.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Republican state Senate leader Del Marsh of Alabama will not get into the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former seat in the US. Senate.

Marsh said Wednesday he decided against seeking the seat now held by Republican Luther Strange. Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in April in the wake of a sex-tinged scandal. Marsh says state government needs stability.

Marsh is arguably the most powerful politician in state politics and has deep ties to the state’s business community.

Strange was appointed by Bentley and is seeking election. Other Republicans contenders include: U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore; state Rep. Ed Henry; Christian Coalition president Randy Brinson; and Birmingham businessman Dom Gentile.

Party qualifying ends Wednesday evening. The primary is Aug. 15.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Strange files…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary visits BMW plant

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.