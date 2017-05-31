The Latest: Island nations urge US to stay in climate accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the global climate agreement (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

A coalition of small island and low-lying countries says it would like to see the United States remain part of the Paris climate accord. But the Alliance of Small Island States says the endangered islands will seek other “genuine and durable partners” if the U.S. withdraws.

Ahmed Sareer, the Maldives U.N. ambassador and chairman of the island group, told a press conference at U.N. headquarters that if President Donald Trump pulls out of the climate deal, alliance countries “will raise our voices as much as we can” in a fight for survival against rising sea levels.

Advertisement

Seychelles U.N. Ambassador Ronald Jumeau said a U.S. pullout would be “a problem for all of us,” adding that all countries are going to have to do more to combat climate change.

___

6 p.m.

Sweden’s U.N. ambassador says a U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement would be “a disappointment to the rest of the world” and would hurt American interests.

Olof Skoog, whose country is serving a two-year term on the U.N. Security Council, told reporters Wednesday that a U.S. pullout would also “fly in the fact of pleas from very friendly European nations.”

President Donald Trump said Wednesday his decision will be known “very soon,” adding that he is “hearing from a lot of people both ways.”

Skoog says a withdrawal would damage U.S. “ambitions in other multilateral negotiations and their work in the United Nations.”

__

4:55 p.m.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says President Donald Trump doesn’t “comprehensively understand” the terms of the Paris climate accord.

Juncker says European leaders tried to explain the process for withdrawing from the global agreement to Trump “in clear, simple sentences” during meetings last week. Juncker’s comments came the same day a White House official said Trump was expected to pull out of the climate pact.

Juncker, who was among the leaders Trump met with last week, suggests the U.S. president thinks he can withdraw from the pact immediately, but notes that it takes several years to pull out of new international treaties. Juncker says, “This notion, ‘I am Trump, I am American, America first and I am getting out,’ that is not going to happen.”

Junker spoke Wednesday in Berlin.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his plans for the Paris climate accord will be known “very soon.”

Trump was responding to questions from reporters about whether he plans to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark global agreement. Earlier Wednesday, a White House official said Trump was expected to pull out of the deal, but cautioned there could be “caveats.”

Trump says he’s “hearing from a lot of people both ways.”

European leaders pushed Trump to stay in the Paris pact during his recent overseas trip, and some of his advisers prefer the U.S. stays committed to the climate accord. However, others on Trump’s team are pushing him to withdraw, something he promised to do as a candidate.

___

2:50 p.m.

The executive director of the Sierra Club is calling the expected U.S. pullout from a global agreement on climate change a “historic mistake.”

Michael Brune says future generations will look with “stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality.”

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the agreement, but that there’s been no final decision. The official says Trump and his aides are looking at “caveats in the language” related to the exit.

Nearly 200 nations, including the United States under President Barack Obama’s administration, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

___

11:15 a.m.

India and Spain on Wednesday expressed their commitment to fighting climate change and reiterated their support for implementing the Kyoto and Paris accords.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (nah-REN’-drah MOH’-dee) and Spain’s Mariano Rajoy (mah-ree-AH’-noh rah-HOY’) made the comments in a joint statement following talks in Madrid. The statement follows speculation that President Donald Trump may soon announce U.S. withdrawal from the Paris international agreement of 2015 to reduce climate-warming carbon emissions.

On Tuesday, Modi said in Berlin that it would be a “crime” to spoil the environment for future generations as the world awaits a decision on U.S. climate policy.

Rajoy and Modi agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of combatting climate change.

___

10:50 a.m.

“A stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future.”

That’s what the top House Democrat is calling President Donald Trump’s expected decision to pull the U.S. from a historic climate agreement.

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi says Trump is “denying scientific truths, removing safeguards that protect our health and our environment, protecting polluters and … threatening our national and global security.”

She says in a statement that the landmark accord “honors our collective moral responsibility to leave future generations with a planet that is clean, healthy and sustainable.”

Pelosi says most Americans — regardless of political affiliation — want clear, decisive action to arrest the effects of climate change.

She’s criticizing what she says are “destructive and short-sighted” decisions by the Trump administration.

___

10:30 a.m.

Some northern European countries are criticizing the U.S. for its expected withdrawal from the Paris climate accords.

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila (JOO’-hah SEE’-pah-lah) says climate change won’t be reversed “by closing your eyes.” He calls the expected withdrawal “a big setback.”

In Denmark, climate minister Lars Christian Lilleholt said that “if true, this is a really, really bad signal from the United States.” A Danish lawmaker from a small, center green party says, “”it resembles a crime against humanity and future generations.”

And Sweden’s Climate Minister Isabella Lovin says “it would be deeply regrettable” if the United States decides to pull out of a landmark global climate agreement, adding “it is also contrary to what we expect from the U.S. leadership when humanity faces major challenges.”

___

9:30 a.m.

News of President Donald Trump’s expected decision to pull the United States from a global climate deal has led to a swift and strong reaction from the United Nations.

The U.N.’s main Twitter page quotes Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying: “Climate change is undeniable. Climate change is unstoppable. Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable.”

That post includes a video link to an impassioned speech that Guterres gave on Tuesday, when he called on the world to intensify action to combat climate change.

Guterres said in that speech that “it would be very important for the U.S. not to leave the Paris agreement.”

___

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll announce his decision on the Paris climate accord “over the next few days.”

That’s what Trump says in a tweet, and he adds: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A White House official says Trump’s expected to withdraw the United States from the landmark agreement. But the official says there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal — and that could leave open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

The official has insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Trump promised during his 2016 campaign that he’d withdraw the US from the deal.

___

9 a.m.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

But the official says there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal — leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Nearly 200 nations, including the United States, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

During Trump’s overseas trip last week, European leaders pressed him to keep the U.S. in the landmark agreement.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to pull the U.S. out of the deal.

___

This story corrects the geography of countries in the 10:30 a.m. item to northern European, not Scandinavian.