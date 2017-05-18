Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Canada welcomes…

The Latest: Canada welcomes opportunity to update NAFTA

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:42 pm 2 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration’s plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada (all times local):

____

12:37 p.m.

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, says renegotiating the trade pact “offers us an opportunity to determine how we can best align NAFTA to new realities — and integrate progressive, free and fair approaches to trade and investment. We are steadfastly committed to free trade in the North American region and to ensuring that the benefits of trade are enjoyed by all Canadians.”

Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Advertisement

She also defended the trade agreement: “NAFTA’s track record is one of economic growth and middle-class job creation, both here in Canada and throughout North America.”

___

12:25 p.m.

The Mexican government says it “welcomes” the opportunity to renegotiate NAFTA.

In a statement, it says: “We reaffirm our willingness to update the agreement in order to successfully address the challenges of the 21st century. Our countries deserve a modern instrument to regulate our trading and economic relationship.”

The Mexican government also says that NAFTA “has been of immense benefit to all parties. We look forward to a constructive process to increase our economic cooperation.”

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says

___

12:15 p.m.

U.S. congressional leaders promise to work closely with the Trump administration to renegotiate NAFTA.

“Congress and the administration must work hand-in-hand if we are to achieve the high-standard trade agreements our country needs to grow,” says Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

“We look forward to working with the administration to strengthen the agreement in a seamless way and ensure that we retain the current benefits for American workers, farmers and businesses,” says Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer sent a letter to congressional leaders Thursday, starting 90 days of consultations with lawmakers over how to revamp the 23-year-old pact. Talks with Canada and Mexico can begin after that. The two-page letter offers few details about what changes the administration would seek. President Donald Trump has called NAFTA a “disaster” that has wiped out American factory jobs.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Canada welcomes…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

Fed Photo of the Day

South Dakota Air & Space Museum

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8389 -0.0532 2.24%
L 2020 25.3912 -0.1517 3.69%
L 2030 28.2338 -0.2745 5.24%
L 2040 30.3705 -0.3504 6.00%
L 2050 17.3976 -0.2312 6.69%
G Fund 15.3222 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8668 0.0988 1.75%
C Fund 32.7645 -0.5963 7.16%
S Fund 42.2779 -0.9658 5.78%
I Fund 27.7852 -0.2641 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.