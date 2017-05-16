Sports Listen

The Latest: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn probe

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 6:44 pm 1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on one-time FBI Director James Comey memo stating that President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted adviser Michael Flynn (all times EDT):

6:34 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo after a dinner with President Donald Trump that Trump had asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The person had seen the memo but was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The existence of the memo was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times, which said it was drafted after a February meeting in the Oval Office.

The FBI declined to comment Tuesday. The White House denied that Trump had made that request of Comey.

— By Eric Tucker

5:44 p.m.

The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.

‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says

Trump fired Comey last week.

The White House says the report is “not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.” The White House says that while the president has repeatedly expressed his view that Flynn is a “decent man,” he has never asked Comey or anyone else to end any investigations involving him.

Flynn was fired after misleading top White House officials about his contacts with Russia.

