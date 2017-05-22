The Latest: Trump budget slams safety-net programs for poor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 (all times local):

___

4:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is proposing to balance the federal budget within a decade by making sharp cuts to social safety-net programs while offering optimistic estimates of economic growth.

Tuesday’s budget blueprint faces a skeptical reception from Congress.

Republicans and Democrats oppose Trump proposals to cut domestic agencies and foreign aid by 10 percent. And they are recoiling from a $1.7 trillion cut over the coming decade from mandatory government benefit programs.

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, says the only good news about the budget is that it’s likely to be roundly rejected by senators in both parties.

A 10-year, $193 billion reduction in food stamps — almost 30 percent — promises to drive millions of people off the program.