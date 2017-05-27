The Latest: Trump in Italy for second day of G-7 meetings

TAORMINA, Italy (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Europe (all times local):
9:10 a.m.
President Donald Trump is in Taormina, Italy for a second day of meetings with Group of Seven wealthy nation leaders.
Leaders from the G-7 countries were expected to gather at the San Domenico Palace Hotel on Saturday morning.
Trump is set to engage in discussions about the global economy and climate. He will also participate in a meeting with small African nations.
This is the final day of Trump’s first official trip abroad.
After the G-7 summit of economically advanced countries, the president will address American troops on an Italian base before departing for home.
The G-7 includes the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
7:15 a.m.
President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
Trump will spend Saturday at the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to Europe.
The trip has gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president’s efforts to create a new coalition to fight terrorism while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.
In Washington, though, a newly appointed special counsel is just beginning his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.