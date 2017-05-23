Sports Listen

The Latest: Trump meeting with Abbas in the West Bank

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 2:58 am 1 min read
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s first trip abroad (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The two leaders with meet in the West Bank. Trump is expected to make remarks during the meeting on the deadly explosion at a concert in Manchester.

Later Tuesday, Trump will visit the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem, where he will deliver a speech.

Trump is eager to get Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to restart dormant Middle East peace talks. Still, White House officials have downplayed expectations for a significant breakthrough on this trip.

The president is in the midst of a five-stop foreign trip that will also take him to the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis, Brussels and Sicily.

7:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.

Trump placed a note in the ancient stones of Jerusalem’s Western Wall. And he sent a signal of solidarity to an ally he’s pushing to work harder toward peace with the Palestinians.

Yet Trump himself brought up a source of criticism. He unexpectedly offered a new defense of his disclosure of classified information to Russian diplomats.

He told reporters he never mentioned Israel in the meeting. Various officials have said that was the source of the classified intelligence. But Trump hasn’t been accused of doing that.

Trump’s offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including investigations of his campaign’s ties to Russia, have followed him across the ocean.

Government News
