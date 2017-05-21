Sports Listen

The Latest: Trump meeting with Arab Gulf nation leaders

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 2:22 am 1 min read
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s first trip abroad (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is kicking off the second day of his first foreign trip abroad with a series of bilateral and group meetings with foreign leaders.

Trump will meet with leaders from Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, and other countries before delivering a speech on fighting extremism.

The president will urge leaders in the region to “drive out the terrorists from your places of worship.” That’s according to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

He’ll also attend the opening of the new Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology.

7:20 A.M.

President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam’s holiest site as a backdrop to call for unity across the Muslim world in the fight against terrorism.

In Trump’s Sunday speech, which is the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, he will address 50 Muslim and Arab leaders and urge them to “drive out the terrorists from your places of worship.” That’s according to a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump’s presidential campaign was frequently punctuated by bouts of anti-Islamic rhetoric. He is now poised to soften some of his language about the Muslim faith.

Though during the campaign Trump repeatedly stressed the need to say the words “radical Islamic terrorism,” that phrase is not included in the draft.

The Associated Press

