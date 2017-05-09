The Latest: Utah rancher tells Zinke monument unnecessary

MONTICELLO, Utah (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s visit to Utah to tour two of the 27 national monuments under review (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Fifth-generation rancher Bruce Adams appreciates that U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is giving him a chance to explain why many locals think a new national monument created on southeastern Utah lands that Adams’ ancestors helped settle in 1879 is unnecessary.

Adams, a county commissioner, has told Zinke that locals take pains to preserve the landscapes within the 1.3-million acre (5,300 square kilometers) monument. He says the designation could impact their ability to make a living off grazing, hunting and agriculture.

Adams sat next to Zinke on a helicopter ride Monday, narrating the landscape of the Bears Ears National Monument. On Tuesday morning, Adams was scheduled to saddle up horses for Zinke’s ride.

Zinke’s tour is part of a review ordered by President Donald Trump to determine if 27 monuments were properly established.

7:36 a.m.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he’s a “Teddy Roosevelt Republican” who values national monuments. But as he tours America’s newest and most hotly contested monument, he questions whether the monument designation by the federal government was the right way to preserve sacred tribal lands.

Zinke said Monday at a news conference that Washington sometimes does things “that seem to be heavy-handed or without coordination.”

Zinke’s four-day tour of Bears Ears National Monument, a 1.3-million acre (5,300 square kilometers) area, was part of a review ordered by President Donald Trump to determine if 27 monuments were properly established.

On Tuesday, Zinke plans to visit a ranch and conservation area within Utah’s new national monument as he re-evaluates government protections on the vast expanse of tribal lands, canyons and plateaus.