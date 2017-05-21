Sports Listen

Tillerson says US dismayed by violence at Turkish Embassy

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 11:28 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s top diplomat says the Trump administration has expressed its “dismay” to the Turkish government about a violent confrontation between Turkish security officials and protesters outside Turkey’s embassy in Washington.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Turkey’s ambassador has met with State Department officials, and that it was made clear during that meeting that the U.S. believes that Tuesday’s clash was “simply unacceptable.

Tillerson tells “Fox News Sunday” that an investigation is underway, and he’ll let that finish before making any decision about a more formal response.

