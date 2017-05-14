Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Torch-wielding group protests Confederate…

Torch-wielding group protests Confederate statue removal

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 3:23 pm < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A torch-wielding group including a prominent white nationalist has protested against plans to remove a Confederate monument in Virginia.

Local media outlets report that the group rallied around the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville on Saturday night.

Among those there was Richard Spencer, who popularized the phrase “alt-right.” Spencer spoke at an earlier Charlottesville rally Saturday and tweeted a picture of himself holding a torch at the night protest.

Mayor Mike Signer called the protest either “profoundly ignorant” or aimed at instilling fear in “minority populations in a way that hearkens back to the days of the KKK.”

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

The Daily Progress reports that Charlottesville Republican Party Chairman Erich Reimer said the group’s promotion of “intolerance and hatred” is “utterly disgusting and disturbing beyond words.”

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Torch-wielding group protests Confederate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.