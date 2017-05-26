Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump condemns attack on…

Trump condemns attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

By KEN THOMAS May 26, 2017 5:03 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing to crush “evil organizations of terror” following an attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt that killed more than two dozen people near Cairo. The attack is prompting Egypt’s leader to appeal to Trump to lead the fight against global terrorism.

In a sharply worded statement, Trump condemns terrorists who are “engaged in a war against civilization.” He also decries the “merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt.”

Trump says the attack will steel the nation’s resolve to destroy terrorist organizations and expose “their depraved, twisted and thuggish ideology.”

Trump issued the statement while attending the G-7 meeting in Sicily. He said the U.S. would stand with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who vowed to strike back at the training bases of militants who waged the attacks.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump condemns attack on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9229 0.0152 2.24%
L 2020 25.6056 0.0378 3.69%
L 2030 28.6043 0.0643 5.24%
L 2040 30.8366 0.0801 6.00%
L 2050 17.7006 0.0514 6.69%
G Fund 15.3297 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8413 0.0142 1.75%
C Fund 33.5795 0.1532 7.16%
S Fund 43.2685 0.0607 5.78%
I Fund 28.1386 0.0736 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.