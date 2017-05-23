Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump embraces Israel, but…

Trump embraces Israel, but Russian ties still trail him

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JULIE PACE May 23, 2017 12:04 am < a min read
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first visit to Jerusalem as president is being overshadowed by reminders of tumult back home.

Trump placed a note in the ancient stones of Jerusalem’s Western Wall. And he sent a signal of solidarity to an ally he’s pushing to work harder toward peace with the Palestinians.

Yet Trump himself brought up a source of criticism. He unexpectedly offered a new defense of his disclosure of classified information to Russian diplomats.

He told reporters he never mentioned Israel in the meeting. Various officials have said that was the source of the classified intelligence. But Trump hasn’t been accused of doing that.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Trump’s offhand remark was another stark reminder that his troubles at home, including investigations of his campaign’s ties to Russia, have followed him across the ocean.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump embraces Israel, but…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.