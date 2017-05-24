Sports Listen

Trump hotels won’t ask if stays paid with foreign govt money

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 3:25 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization says it will not ask guests at its hotels and resorts if they are using money from foreign governments to pay their bills, setting up a possible showdown with Democrats who accuse the president of violating the U.S. Constitution.

The Trump Organization says it is “impractical” to identify all guests using foreign government money. It says it will report only those who have “specifically identified” themselves as doing so.

President Donald Trump has promised to donate profits from foreign governments using his properties to the U.S. Treasury.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland says the Trump Organization statement raises “grave concerns” about whether the president is breaking the Constitution’s ban on foreign-government payments to government officials. Cummings is the ranking Democrat on the House oversight committee.

