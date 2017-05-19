Sports Listen

Trump Labor secretary tells G-20: More apprenticeships in US

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 2:02 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is telling his counterparts in other governments that President Donald Trump’s administration is committed to promoting apprenticeships in his bid to boost American jobs.

Acosta told the Group of 20 nations that he and Trump are focused on matching American workers with specific jobs, particularly in the manufacturing sector, to fill in gaps in the labor market.

CEOs told Trump earlier this year that they are struggling to find employees with the right technology or language skills. Acosta visited the BMW plant in Munich as part of the G-20 meeting in Germany. The company has a U.S.-based apprenticeship program in Spartanburg, S.C.

Trump has said he wants to create 5 million more apprenticeships in the U.S., some modeled on programs in Germany and the United Kingdom.

