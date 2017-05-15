Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump meets with UAE…

Trump meets with UAE crown prince ahead of overseas trip

By VIVIAN SALAMA May 15, 2017 2:13 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi at the White House.

The president welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates on Monday for their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office.

Sitting alongside one another in the Oval Office, Trump called Sheikh Mohammed a “very special person” who loves his country and loves the U.S.

Sheikh Mohammed’s visit comes days before Trump travels to fellow Arab Gulf nation, Saudi Arabia, in the first leg of his four-country foreign trip.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, at 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

The two leaders are expected to discuss the civil war in Syria, Iran and other topics.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump meets with UAE…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.