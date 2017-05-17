Trump officials reach out to Democrats on tax overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump officials are reaching out to Senate Democrats for help as they craft a tax overhaul package. It’s a departure from the go-it-alone strategy Republicans have been taking on health care.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) and other administration officials met with Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday.

Afterward, several Democrats described the meeting as a broad discussion short on specifics.

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state called it an opening discussion.

Previously, Senate Republicans said they were prepared to pass a tax overhaul using special Senate rules that would allow them to bypass Senate Democrats altogether.

However, with only 52 Republicans in the Senate, the strategy would leave little room for error.