Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump officials reach out…

Trump officials reach out to Democrats on tax overhaul

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER May 17, 2017 4:05 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump officials are reaching out to Senate Democrats for help as they craft a tax overhaul package. It’s a departure from the go-it-alone strategy Republicans have been taking on health care.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) and other administration officials met with Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday.

Afterward, several Democrats described the meeting as a broad discussion short on specifics.

Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state called it an opening discussion.

Free webinar: Register now to learn about progress and best practices for data center optimization.
Advertisement

Previously, Senate Republicans said they were prepared to pass a tax overhaul using special Senate rules that would allow them to bypass Senate Democrats altogether.

However, with only 52 Republicans in the Senate, the strategy would leave little room for error.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump officials reach out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: FBI continues investigation into supposed pornographic lyrics of the song “Louie, Louie.”

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Perdue makes himself at home at USDA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8921 0.0102 2.24%
L 2020 25.5429 0.0246 3.69%
L 2030 28.5083 0.0416 5.24%
L 2040 30.7209 0.0522 6.00%
L 2050 17.6288 0.0335 6.69%
G Fund 15.3212 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7680 0.0136 1.75%
C Fund 33.3608 -0.0163 7.16%
S Fund 43.2437 -0.0257 5.78%
I Fund 28.0493 0.2406 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.