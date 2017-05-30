Sports Listen

Trump pays somber tribute to fallen troops on Memorial Day

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE May 30, 2017 3:35 am < a min read
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has led administration officials and military leaders in a somber observance of Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery.

The president laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, touching it for a long moment before stepping away. As a bugler played taps, he rested his hand on his heart.

Trump dedicated his address at Arlington’s amphitheater to a top Cabinet secretary and two other families who had lost loved ones. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is a retired Marine four-star general whose son, Marine 2nd Lt. Robert M. Kelly, was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan.

In honoring lost members of all Gold Star families, Trump said all share the title of “hero.”

He also visited the resting grounds for those killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

