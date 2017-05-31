Trump to focus on trade deficit as he meets Vietnam leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to focus on America’s trade deficit with Vietnam when he meets Wednesday with the nation’s prime minister.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fook SOO-an nuh-WEE-ihn) is the first leader to visit the Trump White House from Southeast Asia, where the U.S. vies with China for influence. Billions in U.S.-Vietnam business deals are expected to be signed during his visit.

Vietnam had stood to be a prime beneficiary of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement negotiated under Obama administration.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from TPP within days of taking office, and is concerned over the $32 billion trade deficit with Vietnam, America’s sixth-largest.

The Oval Office meeting could also be overshadowed by expectation Trump will withdraw the U.S. from a global agreement on climate change.