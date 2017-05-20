Sports Listen

Trump tried to avoid certifying financial disclosure as true

By JULIE BYKOWICZ May 20, 2017 3:18 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Correspondence shows that President Donald Trump’s attorneys initially wanted him to submit an updated financial disclosure without certifying the information as true.

Trump’s attorney, Sheri Dillon, wrote in a letter that she saw no need for Trump to sign his 2016 personal financial disclosure because he was filing voluntarily. But the director of the Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, wrote that his office would only work with Dillon if she agreed to follow the typical process of having Trump make the certification.

The Associated Press obtained their letters under a Freedom of Information Act request.

The documents indicate that Trump now plans to certify the information by mid-June.

Knowingly including incorrect financial information can lead to a civil penalty or criminal prosecution.

