Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UK's Johnson says EU…

UK’s Johnson says EU may have to pay Brexit divorce bill

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:25 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary says Brussels may have to pay Britain for its exit from the European Union, rather than the other way around.

Boris Johnson says Britain’s share of EU assets is so valuable that the EU may have to end up paying Britain when it leaves the bloc. He spoke to The Telegraph newspaper.

EU officials insist that Britain first settle its financial liabilities for Brexit, a bill reported to cost up to 100 billion euros. Johnson accused EU officials of trying to “bleed this country white with their bill.”

The outspoken politician called Brussels “ruthless in its negotiating techniques” and said “they are going to play dirty.”

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

He said Britain “could definitely walk away” and reiterated that no deal was better than a bad deal for his country.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UK's Johnson says EU…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.