Uncertainty grows as Trump delays a health care decision

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR May 23, 2017 2:35 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Uncertainty over the future of health care is growing deeper for millions of Americans who buy their own policies.

While insurers released a blueprint Monday for stabilizing wobbly markets, the Trump administration is leaving in limbo billions of dollars in federal subsidy payments.

The administration and House Republicans have asked a federal appeals court for a 90-day extension in a case that involves federal payments to reduce deductibles and copayments for people with modest incomes who buy their own policies.

The fate of $7 billion in “cost-sharing subsidies” remains under a cloud as insurers finalize their premium requests for next year. Experts say premiums could jump about 20 percent without the funding.

Democrats are accusing the Trump administration of a cynical ploy.

