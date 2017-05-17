Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fall as political uncertainties loom

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock benchmarks have been mostly lower today as investors watch for the latest developments in the standoff between President Donald Trump and his former FBI director. Japanese shares have dropped as the yen gains against the dollar.

Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite Index are all down. Southeast Asia markets are mixed

On Wall Street yesterday, a subdued day of trading ended with stocks closing mostly lower even as the Nasdaq composite notched another record high, gaining 20 points to 6,170.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 2 points to 20,980. And the S&P 500 dipped 2 points to 2,401.

UNITED NATIONS-WORLD ECONOMIC FORECAST

UN predicts expanding global growth in 2017-2018

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is predicting expanding global economic growth in the next two years, spurred by stronger growth in the last six months and a modest recovery in trade and investment.

In its mid-year update released Tuesday, the U.N. said the acceleration is underpinned by firm economic growth in many developed countries and strengthened prospects in countries in transition.

But the U.N. report also said “the outlook for some developing regions has deteriorated since January” and “prospects for Africa, in particular, raise concerns.”

It forecast negligible per capita growth in central, southern and west Africa as well as in South America in 2017-2018.

SMART TV FOR THE CORD CUTTER

Amazon’s streaming software powers new smart TVs

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s streaming TV software will appear on a new line of smart TVs designed to blend streaming TV services and over-the-air channels, but not cable packages.

The TVs from Element Electronics will be sold under the Element and Westinghouse brands and will cost more than regular smart TVs from either brand. Officials say the TVs have better hardware for reliable streaming and aren’t designed for casual viewers who buy TVs only to never hook them up to the internet.

While Samsung and LG are still developing their own smart TV systems, many other manufacturers have abandoned in-house efforts and are turning instead to streaming TV companies such as Roku, and now Amazon. The in-house efforts have largely been weak because few streaming services bother designing apps for them, and they don’t have big teams to look for security threats.

AIRLINE RANKINGS

Delta, Hawaiian, United and American top on-time rankings

UNDATED (AP) — Delta Air Lines has come out in first place in the government’s ranking of leading U.S. carriers and their on-time performance for March.

According to the federal Transportation Department, Delta Air Lines landed on schedule 86.9 percent of the time, followed by Hawaiian Airlines, 84.7 percent; United Airlines, 81 percent, and American, 80.2 percent.

Alaska Airlines, at 79.8 percent, came in fifth, followed by Southwest Airlines, 79.6 percent, Frontier Airlines, 79.3 percent and SkyWest, at 78.5 percent.

Rounding out the remainder were ExpressJet at 75.8 percent, Spirit Airlines, 75 percent; JetBlue Airways, 70.8 percent, and Virgin America, at 65.5 percent. The total on-time rate for all covered airlines was 79.9 percent.

GOOGLE TRADEMARK

Federal appeals court upholds Google trademark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that aimed to cancel Google’s trademark by arguing that “google” is now synonymous with searching the internet.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday it was not enough to show that people use the verb “google” generically to refer to searching the web. The lawsuit had to show that people understood “google” to mean internet search engines generally, and not just Google’s search engine.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit said the lawsuit did not present enough evidence to support such a claim.

Richard Wirtz, an attorney for two men who filed the lawsuit, said the ruling further expands the wide monopoly already granted to trademark owners.

GOOGLE SHOWCASE

Google poised to roll out arsenal of services, gadgets

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google is about to provide the latest peek at its digital services and gadgets as it seeks to become an even more influential force in people’s lives.

The overview will come today during Google’s annual conference for thousands of computer programmers.

Google is expected to give the crowd a look at new twists in its Android software for mobile devices. Executives are also likely to detail plans for expanding the reach and capabilities of a voice-controlled digital assistant currently available on some smartphones and an internet-connected speaker called Home. Some of the unveiled products won’t be out until later this year.

Many of Google’s products are vying against similar offerings from Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

Today’s keynote takes place at an outdoor theater near the company’s Mountain View, California, headquarters.

MINE EXPLOSION-BLANKENSHIP

Ex-coal mining CEO asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former coal mining executive jailed for conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.

Don Blankenship, who recently was freed from federal prison, also asked the president in a letter Tuesday to re-examine a federal investigation into the nation’s worst coal mining disaster in four decades.

Blankenship served a year in prison for a misdemeanor conviction of conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards at Massey’s Upper Big Branch mine in southern West Virginia, where 29 workers died in a 2010 explosion. Jurors didn’t convict him of another conspiracy and securities fraud charges that could have extended his sentence to 30 years.

BREASTFEEDING FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

Frontier attendants say they couldn’t breastfeed on the job

DENVER (AP) — A year after four pilots accused Frontier Airlines of not doing enough to help pregnant or nursing employees, two flight attendants have filed similar discrimination complaints accusing the Denver-based discount carrier of forbidding them from pumping breast milk while on flights.

In documents filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Tuesday, flight attendants Jo Roby of Boise, Idaho and Stacy Rewitzer of Denver said they were forced to take unpaid leave after having their children so they could keep providing them with breast milk.

Both women said they returned to work within about four months after giving birth because Frontier does not offer parental leave and instead requires employees to cobble together sick or vacation days, Family Medical Leave Act time or medical leave subject to company approval to care for their babies.

FRANCE-FACEBOOK FINE

Facebook fined $166,000 for breach of French privacy laws

PARIS (AP) — France’s independent privacy watchdog has fined Facebook for breaching French privacy laws by tracking and using the personal data of 33 million users, as well as non-users who browse the internet.

The National Commission on Informatics and Liberties imposed sanctions of 150,000 euros ($166,000) on the social networking company for failing to comply with French data protection laws after a formal warning last year.

The commission said in a statement that Facebook Inc. and Facebook Ireland carry out a “massive compilation of personal data” for targeted advertising “without a legal base.” It says users have no means of objecting.

The watchdog has accused Facebook of collecting data about account holders’ “political or religious opinions,” ”sexual orientation” and other personal characteristics without informing them.

In response to the announcement, Facebook said in a statement it has taken steps in recent years to address privacy concerns and “simplified our policies further to help people understand how we use information to make Facebook better.”

KEYSTONE PIPELINE

Tribes in US, Canada unite against Keystone XL oil pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Tribes representing tens of thousands of indigenous people on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border are signing a declaration against the planned Keystone XL pipeline.

Leaders of the Blackfoot Confederacy in Canada and the Great Sioux Nation and Ponca tribe in the U.S. plan a Wednesday ceremony in Calgary, Alberta, where pipeline developer TransCanada is based.

Ponca Councilwoman Casey Camp-Horinek says the document will highlight treaty rights and opposition to the proposed $8 billion pipeline to move Canadian crude through the U.S. central Plains. The event also could be a precursor to on-the-ground protests along the pipeline route.

Tribes fear environmental harm. TransCanada maintains the pipeline will be safe, create jobs and boost the economy. Spokeswoman Jacquelynn Benson says the company welcomes the views of indigenous communities.

JACK IN THE BOX-QDOBA

Jack in the Box will consider spinning off Qdoba chain

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jack in the Box’s stock surged after the fast-food chain said it would consider spinning off its Qdoba Mexican restaurant chain.

The San Diego company said Tuesday that Morgan Stanley will help it evaluate options for Qdoba. Chairman and CEO Lenny Comma says owning restaurant chains with different business models is hurting the value of Jack in the Box’s stock.

The company also said it earned $1.06 per share in its latest quarter. Without one-time gains, earnings came to 98 cents per share, surpassing the 90 cents per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Jack In the Box’s stock jumped 10 percent to $112 in after-hours trading.

STARBUCKS-OUTAGE

Starbucks customers say outage leads to free drinks

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Starbucks customers have posted on social media that they were getting their drinks for free because of a payment system outage.

Starbucks Corp. spokesman Reggie Borges says a “limited number” of stores in the U.S. and Canada were temporarily offline as a result of an overnight technology update. As of Tuesday afternoon, he said “virtually” all the stores were back up and running again, with the few remaining stores scheduled to be back up shortly.

On Starbucks’ Twitter account, the company was apologizing to customers, including one who said her store was unable to sell her a latte.

Starbucks also suffered an outage in 2015 that prompted stores to close early, which the company blamed on an “internal failure during a daily system refresh.”

DUKE ENERGY-COAL ASH

Duke Energy plans to close coal ponds in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy is planning to close coal ash ponds in Indiana because of new federal environmental regulations.

Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere told The News and Tribune that the company is moving coal ash from some of its Gallagher Station ponds in New Albany to a landfill. Other ponds will be closed in place on the property.

Coal ash is the waste produced from burning coal and can contain harmful toxins.

Closing ponds entails draining the water, drying the ash, covering the basins with a liner and monitoring the groundwater for contaminants. Monitoring will last for at least 30 years with results being reported to the state. If any samples show significant levels of contamination, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management would oversee potential remediation efforts.

CANADA AIRLINES

Canada: Passengers can’t be removed from overbooked flights

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s transportation minister says that under a new passenger bill of rights, no one who has bought a ticket for a domestic or international flight in Canada will be removed from their seat because of overbooking.

Minister Marc Garneau says the shoddy treatment of air passengers outlined in recent news reports will not be tolerated on any domestic flight as well as any flight leaving or arriving to Canada.

He says the rules would ensure “travelers are treated like people and not numbers.”

The new regulation comes a month after cellphone video captured a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago after he refused to leave his seat to accommodate airline crew members.