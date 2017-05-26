Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as oil’s fall counters Wall St gains

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed today as investors weigh Wall Street’s latest gains on strong earnings reports against the latest oil production cut, which dragged down crude prices and commodity shares.

An alliance of oil-producing nations extended production cuts for nine months to shore up crude prices. The deal involving Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members and Russia was widely expected by analysts, but disappointed investors who were hoping for a longer extension. Oil prices have rallied over the last few weeks, but experts doubt the deal will do much to boost prices. Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped but remains just below $49 a barrel.

U.S. stocks climbed for the sixth day in a row Thursday on strong first-quarter earnings results. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.4 percent to 2,415.07. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.3 percent to 21,082.95. The Nasdaq composite jumped 0.7 percent to 6,205.26, above the record it notched last week.

The dollar dipped against the yen and the euro.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports due out today.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department will release its April report on durable goods today. It will also release the first-quarter gross domestic product. That report is the second of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the January-March quarter.

TRUMP

Trump to review US sanctions on Russia

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (AP) — White House economic adviser Gary Cohn says President Donald Trump is “looking at” the future of U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Asked what the current administration position is, Cohn said, “Right now, we don’t have a position.”

Cohn spoke to reporters on Air Force One on Thursday as Trump headed to the Group of 7 summit in Sicily. G-7 leaders kicked Russia out of the group of wealthy nations for its annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Cohn says he expects Russia to be a topic during the two-day summit. Pressed on what specifically the White House was looking into on sanctions, Cohn would only say that Trump has “many options.”

JAPAN-ECONOMY

Japan inflation edges up in April as oil prices rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s core consumer price index climbed to a two-year high in April of 0.3 percent, as costs for energy rose.

Economists said the increase reported Friday was not likely to persist and that prices for imported consumer goods actually fell. Inflation has been positive in recent months but well below the government’s 2 percent target.

Core inflation excluding volatile food prices rose 0.3 percent from a year earlier in April, just above the rate in March. Inflation excluding both fresh foods and energy was up 0.1 percent, while energy costs rose by 4.5 percent.

The government said the cost of gasoline surged 15 percent and the cost of kerosene jumped 28 percent, as U.S. benchmark crude oil rose from about $40 a barrel a year ago to about $49 today.

WELLS FARGO TAX FINE

Court rules against Wells Fargo in tax shelter case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court has ruled against Wells Fargo in a case involving $350 million in foreign tax credits that prosecutors called a tax shelter. Wells Fargo is likely to be liable for a 20 percent penalty of those credits, which would be about $70 million.

The case involves a complex product known as Structured Trust Advantaged Repackaged Securities, or STARS.

Wells Fargo had argued that the structure of the STARS allowed it to be exempt from tax, a claim the IRS and federal prosecutors disputed. Late last year, a Minnesota jury ruled in favor of the IRS that Wells was subject to tax. A court found Wells liable for the 20 percent penalty Wednesday.

A Wells Fargo representative said the bank is reviewing the ruling and determining the next steps.

UPS-CIGARETTE SHIPMENTS

Judge: UPS must pay $247M to NYC and state in cigarette case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered delivery giant UPS Inc. to pay New York City and the state nearly $247 million in damages and penalties for illegally shipping cigarettes.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest handed down the penalty on Thursday after finding the company liable in a civil case in federal court in Manhattan for transporting untaxed cigarettes from Indian reservations.

New York state and New York City sued Atlanta-based UPS in 2015.

UPS claims it followed the rules and can only do so much to police what its 1.6 million daily shippers send in sealed packages. It says it’s “extremely disappointed” with the ruling, calling it excessive. The company plans to appeal.

The city says it’s pleased with the award, which it says reflects the serious nature of the offenses.

TRAVEL BAN-LAWSUITS

Trump travel ban blocked; fight headed for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled 10-3 against the travel ban. The decision bars the administration from suspending new visas for visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Sessions says the Justice Department “strongly disagrees” and will continue to vigorously defend Trump’s order. He says the court’s ruling blocks Trump’s “efforts to strengthen this country’s national security.”

Sessions says Trump is not required to admit people from “countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism until he determines that they can be properly vetted” and don’t pose a security threat.

CENSUS-FASTEST-GROWING CITIES

Census: Texas has 4 of top 5 fastest growing large US cities

HOUSTON (AP) — Everything is bigger in Texas, including population booms.

Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that four of the five fastest-growing large cities in the U.S. during the 12 months leading up to last July 1 were in Texas, including some in its sprawling suburban areas.

Conroe, a Houston suburb, was the fastest-growing, increasing by 7.8 percent during that span. That growth rate was more than 11 times higher than the national average.

Next on the list were the Dallas suburbs of Frisco and McKinney, which had growth rates of 6.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. Rounding out the top five were Greenville, South Carolina, which grew by 5.8 percent, and the Austin suburb of Georgetown, which had a 5.5 percent population increase.

Local and state officials attribute the growth to various factors, including the Texas’ robust job market and the cities’ diversified economies, lower costs of living and skilled workforces that earn higher wages.

NACHO CHEESE-BOTULISM

Botulism outbreak seems limited to 1 cheese bag

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California health officials say a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese sauce appears limited to an opened bag of the sauce.

The statement on Thursday comes after the state Department of Public Health found no traces of the toxin in another unopened bag of the sauce that was seized from the fuel station in Walnut Grove, a suburb of Sacramento.

The toxin can cause paralysis, breathing difficulty and, in a small fraction of cases, death. A 37-year-old man died and nine others fell ill after eating the sauce.

Earlier this week a Sacramento woman who contracted botulism sued the gas station and the maker of the cheese dip, alleging negligence.

An attorney for Wisconsin-based Gehl Foods says she hasn’t seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment on the allegations.

TV-FOX NEWS-HANNITY

USAA pulling ads from Hannity’s Fox News show

NEW YORK (AP) — Financial services firm USAA is adding itself to the list of companies that have pulled advertising from Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show.

But the company that caters to members of the U.S. military and their families says the move had nothing to do with pressure on Hannity’s advertisers. Some groups have called for an advertiser boycott after Hannity’s focus on a discredited story involving a murdered Democratic National Committee employee. On Wednesday, Hannity he would no longer talk about the story of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich.

USAA said Thursday it has a policy not to advertise on any opinion-based programing. It said an error led to its ads appearing on Hannity’s program.

OBIT-PATTI UPTON

Aromatique founder Patti Upton dies at Arkansas home at 79

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Patti Upton, founder of home fragrance company Aromatique, has died in Arkansas at age 79.

Family Funeral Services in Heber Springs says Upton died Tuesday at her home in the lakeside city about 50 miles north of Little Rock. The cause of death hasn’t been released.

Upton told The Associated Press in 2000 that her company started after she agreed in 1982 to help make a friend’s local shop “smell like Christmas.” Customers soon began asking to buy her homemade creation of leaves, pine cones, spices and oils, so she started mixing batches in garbage bags.

It blossomed into an international business manufacturing fragrances, candles and other decorative products. The products are also sold at major retailers like Dillards.

She was inducted last year into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame.