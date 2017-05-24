Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US drone strike on…

US drone strike on Afghan border kills 3 Pakistani Taliban

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 12:03 pm < a min read
Share

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says a suspected U.S. drone strike has targeted a compound in Afghanistan, killing three local Taliban militants.

Kamran Afridi, an official in the Pakistani border town of Miran Shah, says the strike took place Wednesday just across the Afghan border in the village of Gurowek in Khost province.

A Taliban commander who identified himself as Abdullah Waziristani confirmed the attack, saying the targeted compound belonged to a local Taliban commander. There was no immediate confirmation from inside Khost province.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal

Related Topics
Defense News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US drone strike on…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.