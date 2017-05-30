Sports Listen

US envoy: US believes China is trying to stop NKorea tests

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:19 pm < a min read
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the Trump administration believes China is using back channels with North Korea to try to get Kim Jong Un to stop nuclear and ballistic missile testing.

She told reporters Tuesday that the United States and China are discussing the timing of a new U.N. Security Council resolution that would toughen sanctions on North Korea. She said, “I think we’ll decide … this week on what that looks like.”

Beijing has significant influence over North Korea, 90 percent of whose trade is with China.

Haley says the U.S. will keep up pressure on China to use its influence on North Korea.

Last week, China’s U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi said North Korea’s multiple tests show the “very strong” need for new talks with Pyongyang to reduce tensions.

