Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowAir Force cutting IT costs'Time to audit' DoD
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US intelligence director warns…

US intelligence director warns of more Russian cyberthreats

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of national intelligence says Russia and other countries, including China, North Korea and Iran, are using cyberspace to target U.S. and its allies, and will do so in future.

The Senate intelligence committee is holding a hearing on worldwide threats, and intelligence director Dan Coats says Russia is a threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic, business and critical infrastructure.

Coats says Iran also is making use of its high-tech capabilities. In 2013, an Iranian hacker intruded into the industrial control system of an American dam. In 2014, there was a data-deletion attack against a U.S.-based casino.

Coats says China is targeting the U.S. government and American businesses. He says such activity has diminished since U.S.-China cyber commitments in 2015.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.
Advertisement

Coats’ comments are coming in his prepared remarks.

Related Topics
All News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US intelligence director warns…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: JFK commits more troops to South Vietnam

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy surgeons operate on a patient's spine

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8616 0.0081 2.24%
L 2020 25.4778 0.0203 3.69%
L 2030 28.4052 0.0353 5.24%
L 2040 30.5947 0.0450 6.00%
L 2050 17.5498 0.0297 6.69%
G Fund 15.3156 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.6790 0.0005 1.75%
C Fund 33.3243 0.0502 7.16%
S Fund 43.3729 0.2063 5.78%
I Fund 27.5881 0.0365 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.