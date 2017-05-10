Sports Listen

Trending:

State of OPM's retirement backlogSenate confirms latest Trump pickHave you thanked a fed?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the text of our online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US reps, Dalai Lama…

US reps, Dalai Lama take aim at China sore spot Tibet

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 3:57 am < a min read
Share

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — A group from the U.S. House of Representatives has taken aim at one of China’s sore spots — Tibet — during a gathering in India with the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said China was using “brutal tactics” and economic leverage to crush Tibetan calls for autonomy.

She told Tibetans at Wednesday’s gathering in the Dalai Lama’s main temple in the Indian hill town of Dharmsala that they “will not be silenced.”

Pelosi, a California Democrat, was in India along with seven other U.S. representatives.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

The challenge to Tibet’s status is likely to irritate Beijing, which considers the Dalai Lama to be a dangerous separatist. China insists the Himalayan region is an integral part of the country.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US reps, Dalai Lama…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1914: Wilson proclaims first Mother’s Day holiday

Fed Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs visits Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8535 -0.0063 2.24%
L 2020 25.4575 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2030 28.3699 -0.0285 5.24%
L 2040 30.5497 -0.0358 6.00%
L 2050 17.5201 -0.0230 6.69%
G Fund 15.3146 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.6785 -0.0220 1.75%
C Fund 33.2741 -0.0326 7.16%
S Fund 43.1666 -0.0074 5.78%
I Fund 27.5516 -0.0887 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.